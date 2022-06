Illinois primary elections are heating up as voters are set to go to the polls Tuesday.

In a recent poll released by Ogden & Fry, State Senator Darren Bailey has taken a big lead over Richard Irvin as the Republican nomination for governor.

Irvin had been seen as the front runner over the past few months.

NEW polling in the Illinois governor’s race! This is from Ogden & Fry. pic.twitter.com/cQP92s91ok — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) June 25, 2022

Matt Podgorski, owner of Ogden & Fry Polling joined the WGN Evening News Saturday to talk about the results.

(Note: Podgorski is a Republican, running for the Cook County Board)