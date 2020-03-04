The latest on Super Tuesday and the Democratic presidential primary. Tracking results from the 14 states voting today.

Former Vice President Joe Biden grabbed huge early wins on Super Tuesday, winning the prized Virginia and North Carolina Democratic primaries and also adding Alabama, CNN projects, confirming that his comeback momentum is for real on the most crucial night yet in the 2020 election.

Front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders, as expected, won his home state of Vermont, CNN projects. but the early headlines on a day when 14 states are voting are being made by Biden. His campaign was apparently on life support after poor showings in the first three nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada but a massive win in Saturday’s South Carolina primary now appears to have triggered a remarkable rebound.