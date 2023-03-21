CHICAGO — The two election runoff candidates for Chicago’s Mayoral race will face off in what could be the final debate before the April 4 election.

The Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Debate will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at WGN’s studios on Chicago’s North Side.

Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet for their third debate since they were announced as the runoff winners from the Feb. 28 election.

During the February election, Vallas received 33% of the votes compared to Johnson’s near 22%.

Since then, Vallas has been endorsed by at least 20 council members and three of his rival candidates, including Ja’Mal Green, along with the FOP and a number of trade unions.

Johnson’s endorsements include national leaders, like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Illinois’ Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as well as the Chicago Teachers Union and several public sector unions.

WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the debate between candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.

Many issues that are important to Chicago residents will be asked, including public safety, education, economy, and much more during Tuesday’s debate.

