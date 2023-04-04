CHICAGO — It’s Election Day and the race for Chicago mayor will be decided in a runoff election. City Council seats, as well as suburban mayor and village presidents races, will also be decided.

The Chicago mayoral race pits former Chicago schools CEO Paul Vallas, a moderate Democrat endorsed by Chicago’s police union and several trade unions, against progressive Brandon Johnson, a former teacher and union organizer backed by the Chicago Teachers Union and several public sector unions.

Tuesday’s runoff election is due to no candidate receiving over 50% of the vote on the Feb. 28 election. On that day, Vallas, 69, was the majority frontrunner. Johnson, 46, followed and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot finished third in the polls. The soon-to-be-ousted Lightfoot was the first city mayor in 40 years to seek reelection and lose.

Brandon Johnson pulls ahead, albeit slightly, in the runoff election race for Chicago mayor, taking (50.11%) of the vote, compared to Paul Vallas’ (49.89%).

Nearly 485,000 votes have been counted with 88% of precincts reporting.

The race for the city’s next mayor remains close, with 82% of the Chicago mayoral runoff race results showing Paul Vallas (50%) and Brandon Johnson (50%) tied.

Fifty-six percent of the Chicago mayoral runoff race results show Paul Vallas (52%) as the frontrunner and Brandon Johnson following closely behind with (48%) of ballots cast.

As of 7 p.m., there have been over 530,300 ballots cast in Chicago for a citywide voter turnout percentage of 32.2%. There are 1,597,910 registered voters in Chicago.

Voter turnout by age group:

18 -24: 20,989 ballots cast – 3.96%

25-34: 87,506 ballots cast – 16.50%

35-44: 88,936 ballots cast – 16.77%

45-54: 84,796 ballots cast – 15.99%

55-64: 97,708 ballots cast – 18.42%

65-74: 89,845 ballots cast – 16.94%

75+: 60,689 ballots cast – 11.44%

Polls across Chicagoland are now closed.

Thirty minutes until polls close across Chicagoland.

One hour until the polls close across Chicagoland.

As of 5 p.m., there have been over 476,300 ballots cast in Chicago for a citywide voter turnout percentage of 29.1%. There are 1,596,151 registered voters in Chicago.

Voter turnout by age group:

18 -24: 17,039 ballots cast – 3.58%

25-34: 73,177 ballots cast – 15.36%

35-44: 77,665 ballots cast – 16.30%

45-54: 74,721 ballots cast – 15.69%

55-64: 88,313 ballots cast – 18.54%

65-74: 85,242 ballots cast – 17.89%

75+: 58,890 ballots cast – 12.36%

