CHICAGO — Polls are still open locally for the 2022 midterm elections.

Out of several big races locally, the biggest attention is on the race for governor.

Gov. JB Pritzker is seeking a second term against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey. Both Bailey, a southern Illinois farmer, and the Democratic governor accuse the other of being too extreme for Illinois.

WGN News will begin special coverage at 7 p.m. Follow our live blog below.

5:57 p.m.

5:25 p.m.

Covering the governor’s race tonight. Walk into @GovPritzker HQ and see they have good taste in stations and meteorologists. @WGNNews @WGNPolitics #WGNElection pic.twitter.com/eCi1LYab8o — Sean Lewis (@seanlewiswgn) November 8, 2022

5 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., there have been over 570,000 ballots cast in Chicago for a citywide voter turnout percentage of 37.1%

4:30 p.m.