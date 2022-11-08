CHICAGO — Polls are still open locally for the 2022 midterm elections.
Out of several big races locally, the biggest attention is on the race for governor.
Gov. JB Pritzker is seeking a second term against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey. Both Bailey, a southern Illinois farmer, and the Democratic governor accuse the other of being too extreme for Illinois.
WGN News will begin special coverage at 7 p.m. Follow our live blog below.
5:57 p.m.
5:25 p.m.
5 p.m.
As of 5 p.m., there have been over 570,000 ballots cast in Chicago for a citywide voter turnout percentage of 37.1%
4:30 p.m.