LIVE BLOG: Latest updates in 2020 national and local election races

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

CHICAGO — Election Day is finally here as anxious Americans head to the polls after a record early voting and mail-in ballot period.

Polls show a tight race between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden as a pandemic shadows the nation.

Locally, there are some key races in the Chicago area and a graduated tax referendum that’s been a key issue for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s 2021 budget and beyond.

Many eyes will be on the Cook County State’s Attorney’s race, which features incumbent Democrat Kim Foxx squaring off against Republican Pat O’Brien.

Follow our latest updates as they come in:

3:30 p.m.

The White House.



See you tonight on WGN-TV Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/q8joJcpmMr — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) November 3, 2020

3:10 p.m.

Covering Pat O'Brien tonight. The Republican candidate for Cook Co. State's Attorney, who says he's a lifelong democrat told me he wants everyone to "go out and vote please and it would be nice if they voted for me." #WGNElection pic.twitter.com/axAmqmtRgn — Tonya Francisco (@TonyaFrancisco) November 3, 2020

1:30 p.m.

Businesses boarded up in Washington, D.C. as we await the verdict of the voters. pic.twitter.com/QyFUJjoMOL — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) November 3, 2020

11:55 a.m. – Chicago Board of Elections says the biggest age group participating in the election is 25-34 year olds.

The biggest age group participating in the election is 25-34 year olds. This is likely a trend we'll see nationwide. #WGNElection — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) November 3, 2020