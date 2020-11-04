LIVE BLOG: Biden, Trump locked in tight race in Wisconsin

CHICAGO — Election Day is finally here as anxious Americans head to the polls after a record early voting and mail-in ballot period.

Polls show a tight race between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden as a pandemic shadows the nation.

Locally, there are some key races in the Chicago area and a graduated tax referendum that’s been a key issue for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s 2021 budget and beyond.

Full Results here.

Follow our latest updates as they come in:

4:03 a.m.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Wisconsin as the nation’s eyes turn to the same Midwestern battlegrounds that decided the election four years ago. Biden had a lead of three-tenths of a percentage point over Trump early Wednesday morning as counties around the state coped with a flood of absentee ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 1.9 million people resorted to mail-in voting or voted early in person. The counting of those ballots, which takes longer than a regular ballot, could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.

3:50 a.m.

Joe Biden wins Hawaii, AP projects.