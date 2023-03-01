CHICAGO — Runoff elections held on April 4 will pit Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson against one another to decide the next mayor of Chicago.

It won’t be the only race where city-elected officials were decided.

Several incumbents are fighting for their seats, while a handful of candidates retained their titles Tuesday night and won’t have to worry about a runoff. But several Chicago alderpersons appointed by outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are fighting to keep their seats at City Hall.

SEE ALSO | Finalists for Chicago mayor layout their plans for city’s future

WGN’s Jewell Hillery has the story. Watch the full report in the video player above.