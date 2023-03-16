CHICAGO — As endorsements continue to pour in for Chicago’s mayoral election, some national progressives are backing Brandon Johnson, while Paul Vallas increased his support on the South and West sides.

Senator Bernie Sanders is backing Johnson, saying he knows the struggles of working families and the need to stand up for strong unions. Former mayoral candidate Kam Buckner is also endorsing Johnson.

“To me, this is the type of leadership we need to bring the city forward,” Buckner said.

SEE ALSO | AG Kwame Raoul backs Johnson, Vallas endorsed by Ja’Mal Green, councilmembers

Alderpersons Michelle Harris, Anthony Beale, David Moore, Derrick Curtis and Emma Mitts – along with former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Junior, and the Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2 all announcing their support for Paul Vallas.

“I’m glad to be joined by so many Black leaders coming together to support Paul Vallas for mayor,” Harris said.

On a day that wasn’t without fireworks, Johnson brought in supporters from New Orleans and Philadelphia, where Vallas led school districts after he left CPS.

“We’ve been dealing with his failed experiment of charter schools that he started. Our community was mistreated and lied to for the sake of greed,” said New Orleans resident Melissa Francis.

“We had to fight to keep our public schools open and out of the hands of charter providers,” said Philadelphia Councilwoman Kendra Brooks.

Vallas supporters also attended Thursday’s event and the Rainbow Push Coalition and were quick to defend him.

“These are simply untruths. I was there to do it with him in Chicago, in Philadelphia and in New Orleans,” said West Harvey School District Superintendent Craig Williams.

“It was Paul Vallas that gave me my start coming out of the West Side of Chicago,” said Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club in Dane County, Wisconsin.