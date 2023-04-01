CHICAGO — Only three days remain until the mayoral runoff election in Chicago, and both candidates had a busy Saturday jockeying for position in a race that is coming down to the wire.

Brandon Johnson spent his Saturday at Nha Trang Restaurant in Uptown, campaigning in front of a large crowd with the support of Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky and Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

During the event, Johnson shared some of his vision if he is elected mayor of Chicago, which he said included eliminating the structural deficit and making up to $1 billion in investments without raising property taxes.

“Leadership in this moment requires compassion, collaboration and competence,” Johnson said. “That’s what I bring to this moment, someone who can bring people together, and I’ve done that as an organizer … as a teacher. I’ve done it managing multi-billion dollar budgets.”

On the other side of town, Paul Vallas campaigned at a ‘Latinos for Vallas’ rally at Bella Luna in West Lawn. During his campaign, Vallas has touted managing multi-billion dollar budgets while holding the line on property taxes, during which he said he helped increase Language Arts and Math scores over six years while also opening 15 charter schools.

“I think or message is resonating, it’s about public safety, it’s about quality schools,” Vallas said. “I’ve run a very assuring campaign. We’re going to finish the campaign the way we started it, basically talking about the issues and going into communities and talking to residents.”

On top of the Mayoral runoff election Tuesday, Chicagoans in 14 wards will also elect City Council members.