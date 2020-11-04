Illinois voters to decide on graduated income tax amendment

It was the first question on the ballot Illinois voters were asked to answer and elections officials said results for the graduated income tax amendment may be the last to come in.

The question reads:

“The proposed amendment grants the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it.”

The question continues: “The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the ‘flat tax,’ that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. You are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution.”

The question regards language in the Illinois Constitution mandating that any income tax be imposed at a single rate (or flat tax) for everyone regardless of their income level.

Supporters of the tax amendment call it the fair tax. While opponents say there’s nothing fair about it.

Both sides are backed by billionaires. Ken Griffin has spent $46 million to campaign against the constitutional amendment, while Governor JB Pritzker has spent $55 million of his own money to support it.

Matt Dietrich with the state board of elections said results may not be known Tuesday because this amendment can pass if 60 percent of people who vote on this question vote “yes.” Or it can pass if it gets a simple majority of all ballots cast in the election. For that we need to know how many people voted.

“We have so many vote by mail ballots that are still out and in the hands of voters,” Dietrich said.

He says there are about 470,000 vote-by-mail ballots that still haven’t been received and unless this race is a landslide one way or the other, those ballots could have an impact.

Voters will decide on whether to replace Illinois’ flat income tax with a graduated structure. A vote in favor of the amendment ends the single-rate system.

For individuals, Illinois’ flat tax is currently 4.95 percent. The flat tax rate of 4.95% applies to all residents regardless of income, and has been in the Illinois Constitution since 1969.

Illinois corporations currently pay a 7 percent statewide tax rate, which would tick up to 7.99 percent under the rates signed off by lawmakers. The rate is in addition to the 2.5 percent personal property replacement tax corporations pay.

New rates would take effect on January 1, 2021 if the amendment were to pass.