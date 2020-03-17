Issues at dozens of Illinois polling sites amid COVID-19 concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Illinois primary election is underway despite COVID-19 fears.

Board of Election officials predicted there would be problems this primary, given all the concern surrounding coronavirus — and they were right.

At least 50 polling sites opened late, and hundreds of poll workers backed out last minute over fears of the virus.

Chicago Board of Elections officials moved more than 200 polling sites this primary.

Despite all the challenges, Chicago set an early voting record with 171,709 voters casting their ballots as of Monday. That's up 22 percent from the 2016 record.

There is also a record for mail-in ballots, with 118,000 voters planning to send ballots back — thanks to the extended deadline. Those envelopes must be postmarked by Tuesday.

Sanitizing gels and handwipes are being provided at polling places and voters are being asked to practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet of space between you and the voters around you.

Election officials are stressing for everyone to double check their polling place before heading out due to all the changes. Go to: chicagoelections.gov/info