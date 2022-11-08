Two open seats on the Illinois Supreme Court are on Tuesday’s ballot.

Elizabeth Rochford faces Mark Curran in the 2nd District which covers the northern and western suburbs in Kendall, Kane, DeKalb, McHenry and Lake counties.

Democrat Rochford has served on the 19th Circuit Court in Lake County since she was appointed in 2012. Previously she was an Assistant State’s Attorney in Cook County.

Curran served as Lake County Sheriff for three terms. He worked in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office in the late 1980s. Curran was formerly a Democrat and switched parties in 2008. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2020 and lost to Dick Durbin.

Mary Kay O’Brien faces Michael Burke in the 3rd District which includes portions of the western and southern suburbs in DuPage, Will, Kankakee, Grundy, LaSalle,

Bureau and Iroquois counties.

Democrat O’Brien served as a State Representative from 1997-2003 and was appointed to serve as a judge in the 3rd appellate district court where she has served for 19 years.

Republican Burke is the current Illinois Supreme Court justice from the 2nd District, who was moved into the new 3rd District when the maps were redrawn. He was

appointed to current seat in 2020 and is now seeking a full term.







