SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Republicans in Springfield have picked a new caucus leader following news that longtime House GOP Leader Jim Durkin intends to step down.

Illinois Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) will take up the position when the new General Assembly is sworn in next January.

Before becoming a state Representative, McCombie served as the Mayor of Savanna and previously chaired the House Republican campaign organization. McCombie is also the Republican spokesperson for the Restorative Justice Committee.

“The House Republican Caucus is focused on helping Illinois families by offering common sense solutions to the many problems our state faces,” McCombie said. “We will be a unified force that will grow our party by sticking to our core values and ending the corruption that has pervaded state government.”

The vote, which took place Tuesday, comes after significant party losses in last week’s election.