Illinois legislative caucus picks speaker candidate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. —Overnight there was a surprising twist in the race for Illinois House Speaker.

A member of Michael Madigan’s leadership team, Emanuel Chris Welch was unanimously chosen as the 22-member Black Caucus candidate.

In a statement the caucus said, “We thank Speaker Madigan for his dedication to public service and leadership. We believe that in order to unite our state and party, we need to nominate a leader who will bridge the divide and seek solutions for our urgent issues. Rep. Chris Welch has worked his entire life to advocate for his district and for all communities across the state.”

Welch joins Representatives Ann Williams, Stephanie Kifowit and Kelly Cassidy in the race.

It’s possible that other candidates emerge but it’s not clear any one can get 60 votes.

Madigan is betting on that. He suspended his campaign Monday but left open the door to jumping back in.

Democrats will try to sort this all out before the new legislature is sworn in Wednesday.

Governor Pritzker said he’s staying out of it.

“As I have said many times, I will work with whoever the members of the House of Representatives elect as their speaker,” he said. “Choosing the speaker is the sole responsibility of those representatives and it is clear that the members are their choices seriously.”

On the legislative front, lawmakers sent Pritzker a bill to raise retirement benefits for Chicago firefighters. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot opposes the measure fearing the price tag.

Also headed to the governor, the Black Caucus’ education bill that boosts early childhood education, allows more access to early intervention services, places more students of color in advance placement classes and raises the bar for high school graduation.

And finally, the legislature approved a measure that could change the way the Chicago Teachers Union is able to bargain over school reopening and other matters.

Controversial police reform measures are still being discussed.