Illinois Dems close to choosing new leader

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — After adjourning around 4 a.m. Wednesday, the Illinois House was back at it again four hours later. Democrats have not decided who their leader will be. But they are close.

Democrats and Republicans said privately they believe Representative Emanuel Chris Welch is the Michael Madigan’s choice for successor.

Democrats held a vote in caucus for speaker and Welch faced off against Jay Hoffman. Welch got 50 votes, Hoffman 15. 60 votes are needed.

As Welch’s candidacy rose, scrutiny intensified. The Chicago Tribune reports, according to a 2002 police report officers were called to Welch’s home and an ex-girlfriend reported that he slammed her head into a kitchen countertop numerous time.

The woman did not press charges.

Welch released a statement about the incident:

This verbal argument occurred nearly two decades ago. I will be honest that I have reconciled with the individual since that night. In fact, after our dispute we sought out the authorities ourselves. Their family lives in my district and are proud supporters of my public service and work.

House GOP Leader Jim Durkin raised other concerns about Welch, his close ties to Madigan. Welch led the special House committee investigating Madigan’s role in the Com Ed scandal and ended the inquiry.

“Mr. Welch had a lobbyist reach out to me, two lobbyist reach out to me in the last 24 hours about his ascension in the House of Representatives,” Durkin said. “It’s very sad that Chris Welch went out of his way to keep that hearing from being what we had hoped for – open, transparent.”

The hope is Welch will make himself available to answer questions Wednesday on what may be an historic day – Madigan’s time as speaker may end today. He’s had the gavel for all but two years since 1983.