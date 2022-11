In the race for Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is seeking her second full term while being challenged by GOP nominee Shannon Teresi.

Mendoza holds a sizable funding advantage over Teresi, having $2.5 million behind her campaign compared to Teresi’s $130,000.

According to a recent WGN-TV/The Hill/Emerson College poll, Mendoza holds the largest lead of any Democrat over their Republican opponent with a 12.7-point lead over Teresi.