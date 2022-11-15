SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Senator John Curran (R-41st District) was selected as the new Senate Republican Leader on Tuesday.

The vote was unanimous.

“I am humbled and honored to have the full support of my Senate Republican colleagues to serve as their new leader in the 103rd General Assembly,” Curran said. “We stand ready, with our focus directed toward the future, on developing solutions that will address the critical issues facing our state. We are equally dedicated to growing our ranks, which will give all Illinoisans greater representation and balance in their state government.”

Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorne Woods) wished Sen. Curran the best as he prepares to assume the leadership role.

The 103rd General Assembly commences in January 2023.