SPRINGFIELD — With crime a big election-year issue, the Democratic majority in Springfield hopes to pass a crackdown on retail theft and carjackings and new gun safety measures. Nothing has been debated by the legislature yet, but the plan is to pass these measures by the end of next week.

Springfield Democrats have formed a seven-member working group to review all new anti-crime legislation. They say their goal is to see what they can pass before the spring session wraps up, possibly as soon as next week.

“What we’ve been doing, I think, for the last four or five weeks now is having an intense conversation about the right policy prescriptions to put in place,” Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) said.

Republicans say the Democratic effort is not serious, with House Republican Leader Jim Durkin scoffing at Illinois Democrats.

“Nothing,” Durkin answered when asked if he anticipates Democrats will pass new criminal justice legislation.

Buckner responded.

“If Jim Durkin believes that we are here for this final stretch and we’re looking to not do any work, then he can go home now,” the state representative said.

After a year that saw an uptick in crime in cities throughout Illinois, Republicans have sharpened their attacks on the Democratic majority in Springfield, painting them as soft on crime.

“Illinoisans deserve to live in safe communities and neighborhoods without the fear of violent criminals being back on the streets to re-offend and terrorize their communities,” State Rep. Patrick Windhurst (R-Harrisburg) said.

The GOP’s most recent area of focus is the Prisoner Review Board which they say is too lenient on convicted criminals. Not to mention the Board has several vacancies.

In the last three weeks, a member resigned, another failed to win Senate confirmation and Governor JB Pritzker pulled the appointment of Max Cerda, who had served on the Board for a year despite being convicted of a double murder when he was a teen.

The governor needs to get on top of this situation and stop prioritizing hardened criminals and cop killers over victims and the citizens of Illinois.

On Tuesday, Pritzker defended his nominees.

“I think we ought to stand up for the integrity of people who get appointed and the very tough decisions that they have to make,” Pritzker said.

There does seem to be bipartisan agreement to pass new laws concerning organized retail crime. The measures would expand the powers of prosecutors going after these types of crimes.