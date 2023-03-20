Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a televised debate on Tuesday March 21

CHICAGO — The two remaining candidates for Mayor of Chicago will face-off on WGN’s debate stage with two weeks remaining before Election Day.

The Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Debate will take place Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. at WGN’s studios on Chicago’s North Side.

WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the debate between candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.

The entire event will be broadcast live on WGN-TV, the WGN+ streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, the station’s website at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. The audio of the debate will also be simulcast live on WGN Radio 720 AM.

Additional coverage, including reaction and analysis, will follow on WGN News at Nine with anchors Ray Cortopassi, Dina Bair and political analyst Paul Lisnek.