The Agricultural Legislative Roundtable on Wednesday marked the first time Governor JB Pritzker and Senator Darren Bailey made separate back-to-back appearances at the Illinois Farm Bureau candidate forum.

Bailey played up his credentials as a corn, wheat and soybean farmer.

“I spread about 16,000 tons of chicken manure each year,” Bailey said. “I’m proud to be a family farmer and I personally think it’s time we had a farmer in the governor’s mansion so we can get our state growing again.”

SEE ALSO: Governor’s Day at Illinois State Fair Wednesday

When he hit the stage, Pritzker presented himself as an advocate for agriculture.

“I’m not going to pretend to be a farmer. I’m not. But I do know that agriculture is a business,” Pritzker said. “Before I was governor, I was a businessman with 10,000 employees.”

Bailey criticized the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act signed into law by Governor Pritzker. The measure aims to diversify the renewable energy workforce and require 100% carbon-free energy by 2045.

“If there’s one reason and one reason alone why I would vote no on this bill would be because of the imminent domain clause,” Bailey said.

Pritzker countered.

“Darren Bailey is lying to you about a few things: There’s nothing in the energy bill that makes it easier to impose imminent domain,” the governor said.

Bailey once again tried to tie Governor Pritzker to Chicago violence.

“The things that unite us, JB Pritzker isn’t talking about,” Bailey said. “He’s not talking about the fact that Chicago is an OK corral every night with shootings and homicides.”

“I refuse to sell farm families out by playing the game of pitting downstate against Chicago and vice versa,” Pritzker said. “We are one Illinois.”

Bailey also took aim at Chicago Public Schools, calling the district “an absolute disaster.” The State Senator says he won’t shy away from speaking out about the issues he sees in Chicago.