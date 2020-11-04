GOP star Madison Cawthorn, 25, wins North Carolina US House race

CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, North Carolina congressional nominee Madison Cawthorn addresses the virtual convention on August 26, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Rising GOP star Madison Cawthorn was elected on Tuesday to represent a North Carolina U.S. House district.

Cawthorn, 25, will be one of the youngest people to ever serve in Congress after his win in the 11th District. He will be filling a vacant seat previously held by Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, who left to serve as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Cawthorn defeated Democrat and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Moe Davis.

Cawthorn first drew attention after defeating Trump’s preferred candidate in an upset in the June GOP primary runoff. Left partially paralyzed from a car accident, he delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention in August during which he stood up from his wheelchair with the help of a walker.