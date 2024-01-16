It’s on to New Hampshire, the next stop on the road to the GOP nomination.

The Iowa winner, Donald Trump, maintains a big lead in New Hampshire but rivals, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, are hoping for an upset.

Haley, polling in second place behind Trump in New Hampshire, is making an electability argument.

“Our campaign is the last best hope of stopping the Trump-Biden nightmare,” Haley said.

Hoping to look past DeSantis, who is burning through campaign money fast, Haley announced today she will only participate in a debate featuring Trump or President Biden.

The move puts plans for two debates in New Hampshire before next Tuesday in doubt. DeSantis has already accepted his invitations.

“I’d be the first president since 1988 to be elected who served in a foreign war. I also have a great conservative record,” DeSantis said.

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his campaign after a fourth-place finish and threw his support behind Trump.

Even though Trump won Iowa by 30 points, GOP political consultant Pat Brady says he thinks the contest is far from over.

WGN asked Brady if he thinks Haley and DeSantis have the money and infrastructure to keep going to compete with Trump all the way through?

“Haley does. DeSantis, I think, does not,” Brady replied. “I mean we’ve got three tickets – we were given three tickets. I’m not sure if those tickets are taking DeSantis anywhere. He’s stayed in. He’s doing a big town hall tonight and we’ll see. But he’s polling at 4% and he has no infrastructure in upcoming states, South Carolina. Maybe Nevada, but I think it’s an uphill climb for Governor DeSantis. It’s essentially a two-horse race now.”

Trump was expected to win Iowa, a solidly conservative state. The contest now turns to a more moderate turf in New Hampshire. Analysts say if he wins big there, he might be unstoppable.