CHICAGO — Alderman Ray Lopez, who announced last November that he was ending his mayoral campaign, has endorsed Willie Wilson for Mayor of Chicago.

In a statement, Wilson said he is “humbled and proud to receive the endorsement for Mayor of Chicago from 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez” while calling the pledge of confidence “significant for many reasons.”

The statement continues:

Alderman Lopez’s experience on the city council and commitment to his ward and diverse communities will be invaluable once I am sworn in as mayor. Additionally, I look forward to working with him and others on the city council to make our city safer. Public safety is my top priority. Our police and communities will come together to bring this crime down. Too many of our communities have been ignored and left behind. Together, we will provide opportunity and safety for every neighborhood. I will campaign vigorously throughout Chicago alongside Ald. Lopez. I will fight for every vote in this city. Together, we will transform Chicago and rebuild our city. I owe a lot to Chicago and its people. This city helped to shape my life as a businessman. I know first-hand what opportunity can do. Our city represents a beacon of hope and opportunity. I will bring our city together and cause people to shop in Chicago and not Indiana or the suburbs. I appreciate Alderman Lopez for his endorsement. I will not let him or the people of Chicago down! It is time for a change, and I am that change!

Lopez dropped out of the race on Nov. 15, saying that a “crowded field only serves to benefit the mayor. Lightfoot must be defeated to save Chicago.”

Mayoral candidates still in the race include Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia, Ja’Mal Green, State Rep. Kam Buckner and Paul Vallas.