PEORIA, Ill. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making a trip back to Illinois next month.

DeSantis will be the keynote speaker for the joint 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner with the Peoria and Tazewell County Republican Central Committees on Friday, May 12.

The event is one of the largest in the state’s GOP politics, with Republican activists, leaders, officeholders, and prospective candidates from across Illinois coming to speak to voters, a press release annoucing DeSantis’ visit said.

In the past, the event has welcomed former Vice President Mike Pence and former Texas Governor Rick Perry as guest speakers.

“Governor Ron DeSantis is one of the preeminent conservative voices in our country, fighting back against the radical left,” said Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Dunlap). “As Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis has enabled his state to thrive because he leads with fiscal responsibility, family values, and Constitutional principles. I am honored to welcome him to this year’s Peoria-Tazewell Lincoln Day Dinner and look forward to hearing him share his Florida Blueprint with Central Illinois conservatives.”

DeSantis last traveled to the state of Illinois in Feburary, visitng Elmhurst to deliver a speech in support of police and the Chicago FOP Lodge 7.

More details about the events will be annoucned at a later date.

The announcement comes after news that former President Donald Trump has widened his lead over DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary matchup to 33 points, according to a new Morning Consult poll, The Hill reports. Both are viewed early favorites for next year’s GOP primary nomination.