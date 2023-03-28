CHICAGO — Jammed packed schedules for the Chicago mayor candidates with one week to go.

Tuesday morning, Paul Vallas secured the backing of a former Feb. 28 mayoral rival.

Alderwoman Sophia King, chair of City Council’s Progressive Caucus, says Vallas won her support because of his proven leadership skills.

“The city cannot take four more years of fighting while moving backwards, descension or someone learning the office while leading the office,” Alderwoman Sophia King (4th Ward) said.

“I think that this is just further evidence of my ability to build a broad coalition,” Paul Vallas said. “We don’t agree on everything, but I think we agree on most things.”

After the endorsement, nine members of City Council’s Progressive Caucus supporting Brandon Johnson released a statement saying King doesn’t speak for them.

By early afternoon, Vallas was playing defense, forced to distance himself from Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Union President John Catanzara, who is quoted in a New York Times article predicting 800 to 1,000 Chicago police officers will leave the force if Johnson is elected mayor. Catanzara is also quoted predicting there would be “blood in the streets.” The FOP has endorsed Vallas.

“I condemn his comments,” Vallas said. “I think his comments are absolutely irresponsible. Period. That’s it. Period.”

For his part, Brandon Johnson stopped by an art gallery on the South Side. When asked about Cantazara’s comments, Johnson pivoted to his campaign message.

“This is a critical moment where the type of fear and trepidation that’s being pushed on the other side, our message has been centered around hope,” Brandon Johnson said.

As he courts the city’s progressives, Johnson was asked about King backing Vallas. The candidate shrugged off her endorsement.

“I’m grateful to have the support of crossing guards, childcare providers,” Johnson said. “We have the support of those in the business community, they recognize that my plan particularly around investment and public safety that that’s the plan that’s going to bring us together.

Tuesday night provides another chance for Vallas or Johnson to change the tragedy of the race. They’re meeting for yet another one-hour television debate.