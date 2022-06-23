CHICAGO — GOP candidates running for governor of Illinois debated Thursday night in what would be the last face-off before Tuesday’s primaries.

Four of six GOP candidates — State Senator Darren Bailey, former state senator Paul Schimpf, entrepreneur Jesse Sullivan, and businessman Gary Rabine — took the stage at the College of DuPage.

Missing from the debate hosted by AM 560 was Attorney Max Solomon and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, an early front runner.

Momentum has been shifting with just days left until the election.

A poll earlier this month by Ogden and Fry had Irvin in second place.

Bailey had moved into first place with more than 30% of decided voters. Sullivan polled third in the contest and has recently shown a surge in endorsements.

The primary election takes place next Tuesday, June 28th.