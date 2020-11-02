Final day of early voting ahead of Election Day

CHICAGO — Election Day is less than 24 hours away, and Illinois has already seen a high number of early voting — beating out the 2016 election.

The State Board of Elections tells WGN that Illinois has seen close to 3.5 million people who voted early. Nearly 1.7 million have sent in mail-in ballots. Close to 1.8 million have voted in person.

In Chicago, more than 733,000 people have already cast their ballots. These numbers have already exceeded 2016’s 1.9 million early votes.

Election officials say the number could be close to more than half of the number of expected voters for this election.

Also, you still have time to request a mail-in ballot. You can head to the local county clerk’s office or the election authority to request a mail-in ballot

You’ll have to either cast it by mail, hand it to your local election authority in person, or drop it in a designated drop box by Tuesday. You can also surrender your mail-in ballot and vote in person.

There will be super sites around the Chicagoland area, including for the first time, the United Center for Chicago voters.

With so many ballots coming in, election analysts are not expecting to have an official winner by Tuesday night.