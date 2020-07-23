Feds investigating AT&Ts dealings with Madigan, Tribune reports

Federal investigators are now looking into AT&Ts dealings with Illinois house speaker Michael Madigan.
The Chicago Tribune reports federal prosecutors subpoenaed the company earlier this year.
Last week, Madigan’s office was asked for all documents involving AT&T including contracts and lobbying services.
Records show the company’s lobbying team has several of the same former Madigan staffers as ComEd, which is now charged with a bribery scheme.
Madigan has not been charged with a crime.
AT&T said it is cooperating with the investigation.