Russia and Iran made ‘desperate attempts’ to manipulate public opinion over the election, FBI says

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, Courtney Parker votes on a new voting machine in Dallas, Ga. In a ruling issued on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, a federal judge expressed serious concerns about the new election system but declined to immediately order the state to switch to hand-marked ballots so close to the November 2020 election. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a surprise news briefing on Wednesday regarding “election security issues.”

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said they are alerting the public that Iran and Russia took “specific actions” to manipulate public opinion regarding the election, particularly on the internet.

Ratcliffe says Iran has sent “spoof emails” to damage President Trump. Additionally, Iran is distributing other content to say individuals could cast fraudulent ballots from overseas. He called the actions “desperate attempts by desperate adversaries.”

Democratic voters in at least four battleground states including Florida and Pennsylvania received threatening emails, falsely purporting to be from the far-right group Proud Boys, that warned “we will come after you” if the recipients didn’t vote for President Donald Trump.

The voter-intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers. Those addresses were then used in an apparently widespread targeted spamming operation. The senders claimed they would know which candidate the recipient was voting for in the Nov. 3 election, for which early voting is ongoing.

Federal officials have long warned about the possibility of this type of operation, as such registration lists are not difficult to obtain.

“These emails are meant to intimidate and undermine American voters’ confidence in our elections,” Christopher Krebs, the top election security official at the Department of Homeland Security, tweeted Tuesday night after reports of the emails first surfaced.

He urged voters not to fall for “sensational and unverified claims,” reminding them that ballot secrecy is guaranteed by law in all states. “The last line of defense in election security is you – the American voter.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story; check back for updates; this is a developing story.