CHICAGO — It’s Election Day in Chicago and a steady flow of voters have been coming out to the polls to make their voices heard.

Polling sites across the city are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

There are nine candidates in Chicago’s 2023 mayoral race, that includes Mayor Lori Lightfoot who was elected in 2019 and is seeking a second term. If a candidate doesn’t get more than 50% of the votes on Tuesday, the race will head to a runoff election on April 4.

A new poll puts former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas on top, followed by Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Mayor Lightfoot and US Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García.

There are more than 1.5 million registered voters. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, more than 288,000 votes have already been cast.

In the final hours before the polls close Tuesday night, many of the candidates have been crisscrossing the city attempting to persuade those undecided voters.

Electing the next mayor is not the only big race this year, voters in all 50 wards are also making a choice for aldermen. New alderpersons in at least 12 wards will take over because there was no incumbent on the ballot.

So far, there have been a few issues reported at different polling locations in the city, such as delays, running out of supplies and someone voting twice because they were given two ballots. But Chicago Board of Elections officials said most issues have been resolved.