Election Day Updates: Biden declared winner in Illinois, Florida

Voters in Illinois headed to the polls Tuesday for the primary election in Illinois.

While political campaigns have understandably taken a backseat to world events for many, several key races will be decided.

Several issues were reported throughout Cook County. Missing equipment and no-show judges were common problems.

Below is a running blog of updates:

8 p.m.: All polls now closed in Illinois. Trump declared winner.

7:40 p.m.: Donald Trump is expected to win the Republican nomination for Illinois.

7:28: Joe Biden projected to win Illinois, according to the Associated Press.

7 p.m. Joe Biden easily won the Florida primary on Tuesday, building on a remarkable surge as he barrels toward the Democratic presidential nomination at a time when the nation is gripped by concern about the new coronavirus.

6:50 p.m. Due to problems at the polls, several polling locations in Cook County will remain open until 8 p.m.

6:30: Most polls in Illinois set to close at 7 p.m. Here’s a look at 5 key races.