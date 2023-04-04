CHICAGO — The final Election Day is here and voters in Chicago will choose a new mayor Tuesday.

It’s been over a month since the run-off election began between Chicago schools CEO Paul Vallas, a moderate Democrat endorsed by Chicago’s police union and major business groups, against progressive Brandon Johnson, a former teacher and union organizer backed by the Chicago Teachers Union.

Both men finished ahead of current Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a February election, making her the first incumbent in 40 years to seek reelection in the city and lose

So far, the total for early votes is over 184,000 — with more than 30,000 coming in Monday. There is also more than 107,000 votes that have come in by mail.

But, there are still close to 92,000 outstanding votes by mail ballots that have not yet been returned.

Election officials do not see all of those coming in before the end of Election Day. It is also unlikely for those ballots that are turned in to be counted for Election Night results.

Ballots that come in by mail that are postmarked by Tuesday will be processed and continued on a rolling basis through April 18.

Polling places across the city of Chicago will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but because of severe weather, the Chicago Board of Elections is encouraging people to vote earlier in the day.