CHICAGO — Election Day is finally here and polls are officially open in Chicago and across the state.

Before you head out to vote, election officials want you to know there may have been a change in you polling place. Officials say the changes are due to city councils redistricting.

To find out your polling location, you can go to ChicagoElections.org and click on “your voter information.” You can also call 312-269-7900 to find out your location.

Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, but those in line before 7 p.m. are allowed to vote.

For those who requested a mail-in ballot but have not yet sent it out, it’s not too late. You can head to a post office and ask the clerk to post mark it, or drop it off in a secure drop box before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

