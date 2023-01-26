CHICAGO — Early voting begins Thursday for the city’s municipal races at two sites, the Chicago Board of Elections and the Voter Supersite at Clark and Lake Street.

Voting began at 9 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. One of the big races that could drive turnout this year is the race for mayor.

Eight candidates are attempting to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Nearly all of the candidates have events planned for Thursday.

Voters will also decide aldermanic races and other city offices.

Secure ballot boxes will be on site at both early voting locations for mail-in ballots.

Early voting will expand to all 50 wards on Feb. 13. Election Day is Feb. 28.

When it comes to turnout for early voting, it averages around 36% for general elections in Chicago.