CHICAGO — Mark your calendars, the next Consolidated Municipal Election in Chicago will be held on Feb. 28 — with any runoffs scheduled for April 4.

Early voting begins on Monday Feb. 13 in all 50 of Chicago’s Wards and the Board Supersite at 191 N. Clark through Feb. 28.

The locations will be open as vote centers during this period and on Election Day during the following times:

Weekdays: 9am- 6pm

Saturday: 9am – 5pm

Sunday: 10am – 4pm

Election Day: 6am – 7pm (Feb. 28)

Election officials remind voters that any ballots cast during the Early Voting period will be final and cannot be changed or amended for any reason.

A government-issued ID is not required to early vote, but they caution you to have it handy just in case there are any questions about the voter’s address, registration or signature.

Below is the list of Early Voting locations in each Ward. The Board of Election says Chicagoans can vote at whichever site is most convienient for them, regardless of where they live, even on Election Day.

Ward 1 – Goldblatt’s Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 2 – Near North Library, 310 W. Division St.

Ward 3 – Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State St.

Ward 4 – Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Ward 5 – Southside YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.

Ward 6 – Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79th St.

Ward 7 – Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

Ward 8 – Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Ward 9 – Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

Ward 10 – East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

Ward 11 – McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

Ward 12 – McKinley Park Library, 1915 W. 35th St.

Ward 13 – Clearing Branch Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

Ward 14 – Archer Heights Library, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

Ward 15 – Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

Ward 16 – Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

Ward 17 – Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

Ward 18 – Wrightwood Ashburn Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

Ward 19 – Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

Ward 20 – Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

Ward 21 – West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

Ward 22 – Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

Ward 23 – Hall – St Faustina Kowalska Parish, 5157 S. McVicker Ave.

Ward 24 – St. Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Ave.

Ward 25 – Rudy Lozano Library, 1805 S. Loomis St.

Ward 26 – Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

Ward 27 – Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph Ave.

Ward 28 – Westside Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

Ward 29 – Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

Ward 30 – Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

Ward 31 – Portage Cragin Library. 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 32 – Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ward 33 – American Indian Center, 3401 W. Ainsle St.

Ward 34 – UIC Student Center, 750 S. Halsted St.

Ward 35 – Northeastern IL University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

Ward 36 – West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narrangansett Ave.

Ward 37 – West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 38 – Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

Ward 39 – North Park Village Admin Bldg, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Ward 40 – Budlong Wood Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

Ward 41 – Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

Ward 42 – Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Ward 43 – Lincoln Park Branch Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

Ward 44 – Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 45 – Kolping Society of Chicago, 5826 N. Elston Ave.

Ward 46 – Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

Ward 47 – Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Ward 48 – Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway St.

Ward 49 – Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

Ward 50 – Northtown Library, 6800 N. Western Ave.

The Board of Election is also currently accepting Vote by Mail applications and will do so through Feb. 23.

Vote by Mail applications will start going out to voters on Jan. 19, and Mar. 14 is the last day a mailed Vote by Mail ballot that’s postmarked or certified Feb. 28 or earlier, can arrive at the Election Board to be counted.

You can download a paper copy of the Vote By Mail application HERE; and if you would like to be on the permanent Vote By Mail roster click HERE.

Chicagoans will cast their ballots for Mayor, all 53 elected offices, and more than 60 positions on the District Council of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA).

In the race for Mayor, incumbent Lori Lightfoot is vying for a second term and will face eight challengers.

They are Congressman Chuy Garcia, former public schools CEO Paul Vallas, businessman/philanthropist Willie Wilson, County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, State Representative Kam Buckner, 4th Ward Alderwoman Sophia King, 6th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer, and activist Ja’Mal Green.

Important dates to remember:

January 19 – First day Vote By Mail ballots mailed to voters.

February 13 – Early Voting begins

February 23 – Last day the Board will receive new Vote By Mail applications.

February 28 – Last day Vote By Mail ballots can be postmarked or certified.

March 14 – Last day a mailed Vote By Mail ballot (postmarked Feb. 28 or earlier) can arrive at the Election Board to be counted

April 4 – Election runoffs