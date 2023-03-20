CHICAGO — Voting is underway in Chicago’s runoff elections — from the mayor’s race to the undecided races for members of city council.

Polls opened at 9 a.m. Monday ahead of the April 4 election.

Chicago residents can now head to early voting locations across the 50 wards, including the supersite on North Clark Street, to cast their ballot.

So far, 192,000 vote by mail applications have been received and the Board of Elections said they expect that number to rise within the next two weeks.

Voters are advised to get their application in as soon as possible if they do plan to vote by mail, since applications are due by March 30. Mail ballots must be postmarked no later than April 4 and arrive by April 18.

First time voters or those looking to update an address or file a name change, will need two forms of government-issued I.D’s, one of which shows the person’s current address.

In an effort to increase voter turnout, there will also be a voting location on a local campus for three days.

Early voting will take place seven days a week Monday through Friday 9am -6 pm and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, through April 3.