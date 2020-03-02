Early voting for 2020 Illinois Primaries begins with new ‘Super Site’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Early voting for the 2020 Illinois primaries began Monday with a new “Super Site” opening at 191 North Clark St. in the Loop.

The new site is just one of more than 100 early voting sites now open across Cook County.

The new touchscreen equipment cost the county $32 million, but elections officials said it will make voting more secure and user friendly.

Ballots will be available in six languages.

Voters will select their candidates then print out a ballot and bring it to one of the judges on site.

Early voting is available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The City of Chicago is also encouraging voter turnout among teens with a social media contest for those age 14 to 19. There is $1,000 in prize money for the best posts on Twitter and Instagram.

Those who will turn 18 on or before Nov. 3 can vote in this primary election.

Officials will be taking extra sanitary precautions at voting sites as Coronavirus fears loom.

“We will have hand sanitizers, wipes — we will be monitoring everything closely,“ said Marisel Hernandez, Chicago Election Board chairwoman. “Our number one concern is that voters can make voices heard without jeopardizing health and safety.”

About 63,000 people have requested a mail in ballot in the City of Chicago. Voters have until Mar. 12 to request one.