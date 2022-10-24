CHICAGO — Early voting opens across the state of Illinois Monday until election day November 8.

Every county has additional designated voting sites open and if you are a Chicago resident, you can vote at any early voting site no matter what ward you live in but voters must cast their ballot at their home precinct.

If you are not registered to vote, take two forms of identification to a site with one of them including your current address.

The hours of early voting vary depending on the location and will include weekends and evening hours.

Early voting sites can be used to vote in person, voter registration or drop off a mail ballot.

The Chicago board of election commissioners will hold press conference will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. to kick off the expansion of early voting.