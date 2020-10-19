Early voting expands Monday across Chicago area

CHICAGO — Early voting expands Monday in Cook County, including a site at Union Station, as Election Day quickly approaches.

Illinois elections officials report seeing early voting numbers they have not seen in prior elections.

Suburban voters already cast more than 266,000 ballots. The state election board says the numbers now are more than double from the numbers at this point in the 2016 presidential race.

In suburban Cook County, more than 50 early voting sites are now open. Additional sites have also opened in Lake, Will, McHenry and Kane counties.

With a heated White House race and COVD-19 concerns, election officials are urging people to vote early or by mail. One million suburban voters requested mail-in ballots.

Voters have until Oct. 29 to apply for a mail-in ballot. It must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

This weekend, the Chicago Board of Election tweeted it set a new record for the number of vote-by- mail applications received. It’s surpassed 500,000, quadruple the prior record.

Also, a new early voting super site opened Monday in Union Station.

