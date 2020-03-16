Early voting continues amid school, restaurant shutdowns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Early voting continued Monday despite schools and restaurants being shut down.

A steady stream of voters showed up to the new Super Site in the Loop Monday. Elected leaders in Illinois have urged the public to vote early to avoid large groups on Election Day.

Precautions were in place at the Super Site and polling sites throughout the state.

“I would encourage everybody to go out and vote. Vote early. Vote today. It just takes a few minutes — lots of social distancing. There’s not a lot of people in there,” said Scott Cook.

Early voting will stay open at the Super Site and the five other permanent sites until 7 p.m. to help get people in to vote.

The other 51 locations throughout the city will close at 5 p.m. Monday.

Voting begins at 6 a.m. Tuesday and goes until 7 p.m.

The city election board said it moved about 10% of its polling places due to COVID-19. They’re encouraging voters to call or look up their polling site is.

Election officials said they are concerned some election judges will not show up Tuesday. Most are older citizens and the most susceptible to the severe effects of COVID-19.

“If you’re young, healthy and haven’t traveled recently — and you find your polling place needs help — you may offer to be sworn in to help make this election work,” said Marisel Hernandez, Chicago Board of Elections.

Officials said they were in talks to make sure sanitation equipment was ready to go on Election Day.

To find your polling place click here.