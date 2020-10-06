Early voting begins in Indiana

INDIANA — Early voting kicks off today for residents in Indiana.

Local election officials are expecting a heavy turnout. Officials say COVID-19 protections are in place, with masks and gloves for poll workers and voters.

Mask for voters are encouraged, but not required. All poll pads and machines will be regularly sanitized.

Absentee ballots by mail are available, but Indiana is one of seven states that require a reason for absentee voting.

There are 11 accepted excused, but coronavirus is not one of them.

Voters can apply for a mail-in ballot at: www.in.gov