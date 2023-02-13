CHICAGO — Early voting is now available in all 50 wards, fifteen days before Election Day.

Chicago residents who need to register to vote can do so in person at one of the voting sites, as election officials predict a high turnout, possibly 40% of the electorate.

Max Bever is a spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Election.

“Voters are catching up with this new way of voting at this point,” Bever said. “They’re becoming more comfortable. Specifically, voters are becoming more comfortable with vote by mail than they have over previous years.”

The main event is the race for mayor.

On Monday night, the candidates battle at a two-hour forum that will stream online.

Polling shows a fluid race, as five of the nine candidates have double-digit support.

“I’m not going to be content until we’re the safest big city in the country,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday on WGN Morning News.

The candidates are making traditional campaign stops and also trying to connect with voters in unconventional ways.

“The number one priority at this particular moment is crime. We will stop it,” said mayoral candidate Willie Wilson.

This past weekend, more forums – this one at Rainbow Push.

“My history is clear. I helped dismantle the Chicago machine,” said candidate Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia.

“This is all about electing a mayor who can not only bring a vision but more importantly, draw from the community,” added candidate Paul Vallas.

“As the next mayor of the city of Chicago, I’m running to usher in a better, safer, stronger Chicago,” said Brandon Johnson.

In the end, money could tip the scales. Over the last month, Vallas, Johnson, Garcia and incumbent Lightfoot have raised the most money.