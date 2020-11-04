Democrat Rep. Sean Casten wins second term over Jeanne Ives in 6th district

Democrat Sean Casten wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District after challenge from Republican Jeanne Ives in historically GOP territory outside Chicago, according to the Associated Press.

Casten, a Downers Grove businessman and scientist, flipped the seat two years ago. Casten has touted his background as a scientist in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

A former state lawmaker, Ives is a social and fiscal conservative from Wheaton. She argued Casten isn’t a good fit for the district, which spans suburbs north and northwest of Chicago.