Conway closes campaign focuses on Smollett, Foxx unloads

CHICAGO — Less than a week before the Democratic primary for Cook County

State’s Attorney challenger Bill Conway remains focused on Jussie Smollett.

Conway released a campaign commercial using audio of incumbent Kim Foxx saying

the word “B***S***.”

The audio is from a recent podcast interview.

The spot was distributed to Chicago television stations including WGN. But WGN

and other stations declined to air the ad using the uncensored expletive. In

response, Conway sent a letter asking that we air the advertisement in full.

The FCC does not allow stations to censor political candidates. So beginning

Thursday, WGN will air the spot using the expletive.

The commercial in question is Conway’s closing argument: Foxx dropped the ball

in the Smollett case.

Conway said it was a mistake for Foxx’s office to drop all charges against

Smollett for allegedly orchestrating a racist and homophobic attack against

himself.

And he said it’s a mistake for the media not to air his commercial.

“My campaign sent a TV ad quoting Ms. Foxx verbatim to broadcast television

stations around Chicago and unfortunately those stations decided to censor us,”

Conway said.

Wednesday while campaigning in Pilsen, Foxx unloaded on Conway.

“Mr. Conway is using Smollett as his only hook. He’s offered no ideas about how

to do anything different in the State’s Attorney’s office,” she said. “If he

cared and knew about what really mattered to communities, if he didn’t just

show up in the last couple of months with his money, then he would know that

the people who live in communities like Pilsen do care about gun violence. They

do care about family separation, they do care about making sure that people

aren’t needlessly caught up in the criminal justice. So this is an act of

desperation by a billionaire’s son whose trying to buy this election with the

only hook he has.”

Another rival Donna More is using Smollett against Foxx.

“When you blow a big case, people don’t trust you on any other case,” she said.

So will the election turn on the Smollett case? Political analyst Charles Thomas said he doubts it.

“Keep in mind we’re having a Democratic primary here and Kim Foxx’s base is

among black voters who make up anywhere from 30 to 35 percent of the electorate

in the a Democratic primary,” he said. “This Jussie Smollett case does not

resonates with black voters the same way it resonates with white voters and

other voters in the general electorate. There are far more pressing issues in

the black community as it pertains to criminal justice.”

Also in the State’s Attorney race is Bob Fioretti, who launched his first TV

commercial highlighting his efforts to fight crime.

Both the Foxx and Conway campaigns expect they will be in the top two next

Tuesday. They are the campaigns with the most money and resources on the

ground.