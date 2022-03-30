CHICAGO – Applications are now available for Chicago voters who would like to vote by mail in June.

The Primary Election is set for June 28, 2022.

Voters within the City of Chicago can apply at the Chicago elections website.

When voters apply online, the Election Board will send emails to that voter:

When their application is accepted

When their ballot is mailed

When the Election Board receives their Ballot Return Envelope

When their ballot has been processed and counted.

The Chicago Board of Elections will start mailing ballots in May.