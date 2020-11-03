Chicago police, businesses prepare for potential unrest after election

CHICAGO – The city, state and businesses are preparing for potential unrest ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Many businesses hit by looters over the last several months are bracing for the possibility of more unrest.

Police and state leaders say they’re ready in the event protests break out peaceful or otherwise.

Chicago police has been preparing for the election for months.

They held an additional First Amendment training for officers Monday evening.

“This training is highlighting our commitment to ensuring those who choose to exercise in their first amendment rights can do so safely,” said 18th District Commander Jill Stevens. “Our officers will always work to peacefully resolve any tension that may arise while also protecting the lives of our residents and visitors.”

CPD said they plan to give people the ability to exercise their First Amendment rights in a way that’s legal.

Governor Pritzker also confirmed that the National Guard is on standby to respond, but only if necessary.

“We’ve made sure that our National Guard is simply in a state of readiness, we did this back during the few days before the ruling around Breonna Taylor,” the governor said. “We want to make sure the cities, counties, that call upon us for help from the state of Illinois that we have those resources available to them.”

Mayor Lightfoot has said between 60 and 300 city “infrastructure assets” will be on standby as part of the “neighborhood protection plan.”