CHICAGO — Chicago’s mayoral candidates were busy hitting the campaign trails as they work to gain voters and endorsements ahead of the April 4 run-off election.

Recent polling suggests the race between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson remains close.

Johnson expressed confidence Friday as he traveled across the city meeting with Jewish community leaders, veterans and seniors. The Cook County commissioner has promised safety, jobs and more funding for schools.

“As mayor of the city of Chicago, I am going to double the amount of young people we hire, not just for summer jobs, but for year-round jobs, because that’s violence prevention,” Johnson said. “Funding our schools, funding our parks and recreation, making sure that we have good paying jobs and making sure that our seniors can walk the block without fear.”

As Johnson bumped shoulders with voters, opponent Vallas gained another city councilmember endorsement: 26th Ward Ald. Roberto Maldonado.

“It is my great honor to join here with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in this important press conference in endorsing our next mayor for the city of Chicago and that is Paul Vallas,” Maldonado said.

Joined by Latino community leaders, Vallas has promised to create jobs and address gentrification happening in Latino communities across the city.

“Roberto has had a legacy of service to our city and I look forward to working with him, to not only promote equity and affordable housing, but also to find a way to limit and cap property taxes particularly on individuals and businesses that are basically incurring the wrath of gentrification,” Vallas said.

As Vallas is set to announce another key endorsement Friday night in River North, Brandon Johnson is looking ahead to next Thursday. Senator Bernie Sanders will be in Chicago to hold a rally in support of Johnson.