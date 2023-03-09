CHICAGO — Chicago mayoral candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson are going head-to-head in their second forum since February’s election.

Both candidates will square off again Thursday evening as they build up momentum for their campaigns and hope to sway more voters and endorsements their way.

On Thursday morning, Johnson was endorsed by the Illinois Nurses Association.

“I am so grateful to have you alls support,” Johnson said.

Coming off the heels of Wednesday night’s forum with opponent Paul Vallas, Johnson said he feels confident he’s the best fit for the City of Chicago.

“The next mayor of the City of Chicago is among the working class of Chicago,” Johnson said.

During the Feb. 28 election, Vallas received 33% of the votes compared to Johnson’s near 22%.

Vallas has received major endorsements from large business groups, including GOP donor Ken Griffin.

“I’ve gotten contributions from individuals who are part of Citadel,” Vallas said. “I haven’t been brought up to date on what the latest contributions are.”

Johnson, who is heavily backed and endorsed by the Chicago Teacher’s Union, said Chicagoans don’t need to be concerned about the CTU having too much influence in the mayor’s office if he’s elected mayor during the April runoff.

“I won’t be a CTU member when I’m elected,” Johnson said. “I won’t pay dues anymore. I am going to be a mayor for the entire City of Chicago.”

When it comes to making sure police are held accountable, Vallas, who is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, said he’ll demand accountability and remain independent by not accepting contributions.

“Let me point out that when I was asked to step in in negotiations, I did on two conditions,” Vallas said. “One is they had to accept all of the accountability provisions that had been approved in the sergeant’s contract and that the activist were climbing for and secondly, that I received no pay or no compensation.”