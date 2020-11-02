Chicago Board of Elections report record number of early votes, mail-in ballots

CHICAGO — Election Day is Tuesday, but tens of millions of Americans have voted early in record numbers.

An update from the Chicago Board of Elections reported a record number of early votes and mail-in ballots are coming in.

As of Monday morning, 402,000 vote by mail ballots have been processed, though 105,000 mail-in ballots have yet to be received back from those who requested one. At one of Chicago’s 51 early voting sites, 354,000 in-person early votes have been cast.

That record number of mail-in ballots will be counted after the polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m., and merged with the tallies from the voter’s home precinct as they come in.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The city has 13,500 election judges on the schedule to staff locations across Chicago.

Voters aren’t taking chances during a pandemic, as across the country more than 91.5 million Americans have cast an early ballot in this election.